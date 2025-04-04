Arts group unveils welcoming community yard sign

The Columbus Area Arts Council has announced the winner of a contest to design yard signs welcoming immigrants to the community.

The competition was organized by the Arts Council and First Presbyterian Church and was meant to send a message of unity, belonging and support for immigrant families. There were 18 entrants and Allison Horner’s design was chosen for the signs. It features images of hands clasped together and the Statue of Liberty.

You can pick up a sign at the Columbus Area Arts Council’s offices on Sixth Street, First Presbyterian Church, St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, the Unitarian Universalis Congregation and at Viewpoint Books. They will also be available at a Hands Off rally being held on the steps of Columbus City Hall on Saturday.

While they are free, a donation of $10 is suggested.

The Arts Council said the project has been made possible by contributions from First Presbyterian Foundation Columbus Indiana, African American Foundation Bartholomew County, Heritage Fund Bartholomew County, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbus Indiana, and supportive families.