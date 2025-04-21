Arts Council offering workshop on antique camera technique

Columbus Area Arts Council will be hosting an event next weekend to celebrate and to let you learn about pinhole photography.

The artist led workshop will be from noon to 5 on Sunday, April 27th at the 6th Street Arts Alley. Bridget Conn and Ken Klehm will lead the workshops on the original analog cameras. The event is in celebration of World Pinhole Photography Day.

The workshop will be in one hour time slots from noon to 4 with a photography meet-up from 4 to 5 p.m.

During the event participants will learn how to use the simple cameras, take a tour of downtown sites for photos, then learn how to develop the film in a portable darkroom.

The event is made possible through a Positive Change Grant from Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County and the city of Columbus. You can find more information or register at the Arts Council website at https://www.artsincolumbus.org