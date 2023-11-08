Arts Council hosting nationally recognized beat poet Thursday

The Columbus Area Arts Council will be hosting a nationally recognized poet for a special Open Mic Poetry and Prose event tomorrow at Hotel Indigo.

The event will featuring readings by Ron Whitehead, the US National Beat Poet Laureate. Whitehead has presented thousands of performances worldwide, and his work has been translated into 20 languages, according to the arts council.

“Open Mic Poetry & Prose” is an opportunity for artists of all levels to share their written work with a live audience in a relaxed and non-judgmental space. You can sign up to share your own poems.

It will be hosted by local poet Skye Nicholson and will also feature Chris Dean, a local poet and open mic regular. Musician Cheryl Liz will play acoustic music throughout the evening

The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening at Hotel Indigo. Sign-ups for poets will start at 5 p.m. and will be on a first-come basis.

Participants are asked to keep language at a PG-13 level but the event is recommended for ages 14 or older. The event is free and you are invited to attend.