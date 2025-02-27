Arts Council announces dates for First Fridays performances

The Columbus Area Arts Council is announcing its lineup for First Fridays for Families performances this spring and summer.

The first will be next Friday, March 7th and will feature the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic Youth Orchestra ensemble at Helen Haddad Hall. After the performance, there will be an instrument “petting zoo” where children can try out stringed instruments and learn more about them from ensemble members and from the orchestra mascot, Phil Harmonic.

Other concerts will be April and May. Dancers Studio Inc will be presenting Swan Lake on April 4th and Bartholomew Consolidated Schools will be hosting Dinosaur Tails and Robot Tales, a STEAM family night on May 2nd.

First Fridays for Families is a free series meant as a chance for families to come together and enjoy the magic of live entertainment, says Brooke Hawkins executive director of the Columbus Area Arts Council. They are made possible by grants from the Nugent Foundation and Custer Foundation and with support from the city of Columbus.

Doors open for all performances at 5 and the shows start at 5:30 p.m.