Arts Council accepting applications for regional grants

The Columbus Area Arts Council is accepting grant requests to support art projects in the region, which includes Bartholomew, Dearborn, Decatur, Jackson Jennings, Ohio, Ripley and Switzerland Counties.

These grants through the Indiana Arts Commission are meant to provide nonprofits and public entities with funds to support a specific arts activity. That includes a one-time event, a single production, an exhibition, an educational workshop, or a series of related arts activities such as art classes or training sessions. The Arts Project Support grants can provide up to $4,000 to organizers.

The deadline to apply is March 7th.

You can get more information at https://www.artsincolumbus.org/arts-grants