Artists needed to paint Nexus Park mural tonight

There is still time for local artists to help refresh an iconic piece of Columbus artwork that is being relocated to Nexus Park.

The Columbus Area Arts Council and Columbus Parks and Recreation Department are relocating the former Carousel for Columbus that was downtown as part of the 2023 Exhibit Columbus installations. Now, the artwork will be at the former Fair Oaks Mall as the Carousel for Companionship.

The Carousel features a rotating center stage that will be surrounded by a mural graphic designed by Columbus-based artist Jenni Kiesler, who is collaborating with Could Be Design group from Chicago. Kiesler is leading a team of local community volunteers to paint the mural.

Artists 16 or older are invited to help paint the piece from 5:30 to 8 p.m. tonight for a community painting day, as part of a collaborative art project to update the work.

The project was funded in part by the Columbus Area Arts Council’s Public Art Longevity Fund. The initiative is meant to preserve and sustain public artworks in Columbus.

The installation is expected to be completed and open to the public by mid-July.

You can find out more information or sign up to take part in the volunteer painting event at https://www.artsincolumbus.org/carousel

Carousel for Companionship rendering courtesy of Columbus Area Arts Council