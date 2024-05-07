Arrest made in Edinburgh stabbing death

Edinburgh Police say an arrest has been made after a man was stabbed to death early Monday morning.

According to the department, at about 12:22 a.m. Monday morning, Edinburgh officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 6400 block of East State Road 252. They found the victim, 48-year-old Michael G. Adair of Edinburgh suffering from a stab wound to his torso. Despite life-saving efforts by rescue workers, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Edinburgh police have arrested 34-year-old Steven Garvin of Taylorsville as a suspect in the homicide and he is in custody. Police are working with the Johnson County Prosecutor’s office to determine any charges in the investigation.

The Johnson County Coroner’s office said an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.