Army helicopters operating in Columbus today

You could see Army helicopters operating near downtown Columbus today.

According to the city of Columbus, you will see a marked increase in helicopter traffic, mostly south of the downtown area, today and tonight. Some of the exercises will involve helicopters flying low to the ground. The Army has planned the exercise to minimize disruption to homes in the area.

The Army will be providing security during the exercises and you area asked to follow any directions you are given during the exercise. Columbus rescue workers will be on standby during the exercises in case of an emergency.

If the exercises get rained out, they will be moved to Saturday.