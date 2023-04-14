Area schools among those affected by bomb threats

Classes for between 35 and 40 school districts in Central Indiana were affected today by bomb threats.

Indiana State Police say that they were made aware of the threats that were sent via e-mail. The messages threatened the use of explosive devices that had allegedly been planted on various school campuses. Troopers began investigating and communicating with the Department of Education, along with local, county, and federal law enforcement. School corporations worked with their local law enforcement to make the best decision about operations today.

No suspicious or explosive devices have been found in any of the schools. The investigation into the origin of this threat is ongoing.

Among the local school districts to receive the bomb threats were Edinburgh, Shelbyville and Southwestern Consolidated.

The Edinburgh School Corporation announced that the schools were searched last night and again this morning by law enforcement and school administration. The threat was deemed not to be credible and the school district to have classes in session today.