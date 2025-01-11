Area roads remain difficult in some locations

Bartholomew County and all of its surrounding counties remain under travel restrictions this morning.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says that Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jennings, and Shelby counties are under an orange travel watch alert. Under a travel watch, conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations.

Johnson and Jackson counties are under a yellow travel advisory. Under a travel advisory, routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.