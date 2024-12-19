Area farmers retain state leadership roles

Two local farmers will continue as leaders of the Indiana Corn Marketing Council.

The council is announcing that elections were held recently and Greensburg farmer Tim Gauck will continue as president of the organization while Matthew Lucas of Brownstown will continue as vice-president.

Gauck grows corn, soybeans and wheat on his farm in rural Decatur and Rush counties. He was first elected to the council board in 2017 as an at-large member, chosen by farmers across the state. Gauck said expanding the availability of higher blends of ethanol and exporting Indiana-grown corn to new markets around the world are among the council’s priorities.

Lucas farms in a partnership with his father, James, and grows corn and soybeans on their farm in Jackson County. His farm also finishes 24,000 hogs per year. He represents District 8 which includes 10 counties in southern Indiana including Brown and Jackson counties.

The Indiana Corn Marketing Council was established by the Indiana General Assembly to promote the interests of corn growers in the state.