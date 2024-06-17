Area farmer chosen to represent international soybean ads

An area farmer has been chosen to be the face of a U.S. soybean commercial campaign in South Korea.

According to the U.S. Soybean Export Council, Flat Rock farmer Jim Douglas is representing the campaign promoting the production of the crops using environmentally sustainable techniques. Douglas is being featured on billboards, ads on the side of buses, video commercials and other advertisement as an example of a U.S. farmer producing healthy crops.

The council says that Douglas, along with his son James, is the fifth generation of his family to work the farm in southern Shelby County, where they also grow corn. Douglas said that when he started the farm didn’t rely on trade partners, but now that business makes up more than the domestic needs. He recommends farmer work with trade organizations to put a voice to American agriculture.

According to the council, from January through April, more than 67,000 metric tons of soybeans worth more than $57 million were exported to Korea.

Image courtesy of U.S. Soybean Export Council