Area conservation officer of the year named

Conservation Officer Nick Wilson. Photo courtesy of Indiana Conservation Officers

Indiana Department of Natural Resources is announcing the conservation officer of the year for the district that includes Bartholomew, Brown, Johnson and Shelby Counties.

Conservation Officer Nick Wilson is assigned to Hendricks County where he has served since 2018. Before transferring, he served in Marion County.

In addition to his normal duties as a field officer, Wilson serves as a background investigator, public safety diver, passenger for hire inspector, river rescue instructor, field training officer, and airboat operator.

The district award puts Wilson in the running for the Pitzer Award. The award recognizes Officer James D. Pitzer, who was fatally shot in 1961. The winner each year is selected from the 10 district winners.

District 6 also includes Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Morgan, and Monroe counties.