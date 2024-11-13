Area companies make cut for Coolest Thing Made In Indiana competition

Products from five area companies are advancing to the third round of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Coolest Thing Made IN Indiana contest.

Initially 90 products from 50 communities were nominated for the fourth annual competition. The second round of voting ended last night.

Local products making it to the third round of the competition are Hiker Trailers from Columbus, Guardian Bikes and SpaceGuard Products in Seymour, Hard Truth Whiskey Co and Bear Wallow Distillery both from Nashville.

Companies do not need to be headquartered in Indiana to enter, but the product must be manufactured here.

The third round of voting started Tuesday and will last through Friday. The finals will wrap up December 5th with the winner announced at the 2024 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon on December 11 in Indianapolis.

You can find more information and cast your vote here: www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing.