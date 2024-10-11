Area communities receive grants to fight loneliness

Several local communities will see share of $200 thousand dollars in grants from the state’s Building Socially Connected Communities program.

According to the office of Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the money is part of a pilot program meant to combat isolation and loneliness, by funding projects that to enhance social connections within communities. Crouch said the program has a focus on helping those in rural communities. She called loneliness an epidemic within the larger battle against mental illness and addiction.

The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced that 10 communities around the state will benefit from the funds.

Among the local grant recipients, Vernon will receive $50,000 thousand dollars, Hope just over $44 thousand dollars and the Brown County Art Gallery Foundation will receive $20,000.

According to the state, there were more than $800 thousand dollars in requests for this, the first round of funding for the pilot program.

In July of 2026, a virtual town hall will be held for awardees to present their projects and discuss the impacts the have had.