Architects chosen for proposed westside Columbus school

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools have chosen a designer for a new westside elementary school — Howeler+Yoon, a Boston-based architectural firm.

According to the school district, the decision was made this week by the school board after a selection process by a 16-member committee that reviewed proposals from four firms nominated by the Cummins Architecture Program.. The committee was made up of school administrators, teachers, a student, and community members. The school says Howeler+Yoon was chosen because of its “innovative and child-centric approach to design.”

The decision includes the appointment of Taylor Bros Construction and Pepper Construction as construction managers for the project.

The proposed school would be located beside Westside Community Church on Tipton Lakes Boulevard. It is expected to cost about $60 million dollars and will serve around 650 students. It is being planned to accommodate the city’s expansion on the west and southsides. t will be the district’s 12th elementary school and its first new school since 1982.