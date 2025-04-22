Arbor Day tree giveaway planned for Friday at fairgrounds

The Bartholomew County Soil and Water Conservation District will be giving away 1,300 trees on Friday as a celebration of Arbor Day.

According to the agency, the trees will be available on a first-come first-served basis starting at 5 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Bartholomew County 4-H Fairgrounds. The event will be a drive-thru event.

Trees to be given away include white oak, white pine, American plum, persimmon and buttonbush. Each person is limited to five trees.

Donations are not required but will be accepted. The district will be accepting donations for Beloved Bags, a non profit that provides bags for children who are separated from unstable or dangerous living conditions, so that they don’t have to carry their belongings in garbage bags. The main donation request is for individual toothbrushes and full-sized toothpaste tubes.

You can get more information by calling the conservation district office at 812-378-1280.