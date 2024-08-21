Applications open for September job readiness workshop

Applications are now open for the September sessions of the Bartholomew County Works job readiness training program’s workshops.

Bartholomew County Works is committed to helping members improve their lives, gain full-time employment and achieve economic self-sufficiency.

The day-long workshop series will start on Monday September 9th and run through Friday September 13th at Yes Cinema.

An orientation session will be held Sept. 5th from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the morning.

The deadline to apply is September 4th.

To get more information on signing up, you can call Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center at 812-378-2638.