Applications open for senior, special needs grants to non-profits

Applications are now open for grants to organizations helping those with special needs through the Voelz, Reed, & Mount Foundation

Heritage Fund: The Bartholomew County Community Foundation says that the grant applications are open to nonprofit organizations in Bartholomew, Jackson, Jennings and Decatur counties that serve aging adults and those with special needs. The grants will go to support projects and programs that have a positive impact on the lives of senior citizens, those with special needs and their families and will range from $500 to $1,500 each.

Voelz, Reed, & Mount are attorneys specializing in estate and elder law in Columbus and Central Indiana. The local law firm partnered with Heritage Fund in 2022 to establish a business foundation to give back to the communities where they do business. Since then, the foundation has awarded more than $25,000 in grants.

The deadline for organizations to apply is May 2nd. You can get more information at https://www.heritagefundbc.org/grants.