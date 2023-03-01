Applications open for Schneck volunteers medical scholarship

Applications are now open for the Kim Quilleon Varnell Memorial Scholarship through the Schneck Guild in Syemour.

The Guild awards up to three $1,000 scholarships annually to past Junior Volunteers at Schneck Medical Center who are graduating high school seniors. They must be enrolled in college planning a career in the healthcare field.

The deadline for applications is March 31st.

You can find an application online at www.schneckmed.org/volunteers