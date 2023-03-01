Local News Top Story 

Applications open for Schneck volunteers medical scholarship

Applications are now open for the Kim Quilleon Varnell Memorial Scholarship through the Schneck Guild in Syemour.

The Guild awards up to three $1,000 scholarships annually to past Junior Volunteers at Schneck Medical Center who are graduating high school seniors. They must be enrolled in college planning a career in the healthcare field.

The deadline for applications is March 31st.

You can find an application online at www.schneckmed.org/volunteers