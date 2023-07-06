Applications open for next employment workshop

Bartholomew County Works is now taking applications for its next week-long Job Readiness Training Workshop.

The workshop will be from Monday July 24th through Friday, July 28th. The workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Yes Cinema in downtown Columbus.

There will be an orientation session on July 20th from 10 to 11 a.m..

Seminar topics include resumes, applications, interviews, goal setting, money management, and many others.

BCW is a program committed to helping members improve their lives, gain full-time employment, and achieve economic self-sufficiency. The extended support team provides resources to those accepted into the program in a wide range of areas including finances, transportation, attire, and more. The services continue for at least the first year on the job.

If you want more information on the Job Readiness Training Workshop or to sign up, you can call 812-378-2638 or email [email protected].