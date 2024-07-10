Applications open for Lilly scholarships in Bartholomew County

Applications are now available online for next year’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships in Bartholomew County, through Heritage Fund – The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County.

Two students from Bartholomew County will be chosen for the scholarships, which pay full tuition and required fees for four years of full-time undergraduate study that lead to a bachelors degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university. Students also receive a $900 stipend to help cover costs for books and equipment.

To apply, you must live in Bartholomew County; be on course to graduate by the end of June 2025; with at least a 3.5 GPA and demonstrate significant school involvement, community service, good character, leadership skills and financial need.

Applications and all required materials must be submitted by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21st

Eligibility requirements, instructions and the application are available at https://www.heritagefundbc.org.