Applications open for job readiness workshop

Applications are now being taken for those interested in taking part in Bartholomew County Works next week-long Job Readiness Training Workshop.

Bartholomew County Works is a program committed to helping members improve their lives, gain full-time employment, and achieve economic self-sufficiency. A support team provides resources to those accepted into the program in a wide range of areas including finances, transportation, attire, and more. The services continue for at least the first year on the job.

The workshop will be from Monday September 18th through Friday the 22nd. The workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Yes Cinema in downtown Columbus.

There will be an orientation session on Sept 14th from 10 to 11:30.

If you want to sign up or would like more information, call 812-378-2638 or email at [email protected].