Applications open for Jackson County ag scholarships

The Jackson County Chamber is now accepting applications for the Dick Moren Agribusiness Scholarships.

Two scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors from a Jackson County school who will pursue an agriculture-related degree starting this fall.

The Chamber hosts a breakfast for the scholarship winners, their families, area FFA members, farmers and Chamber members. This year’s breakfast is scheduled for 7 a.m. on March 8th at the Seymour High School Ag-Science Facility.

You can get a scholarship application on the chamber website at jacksoncochamber.com com, in e-mail from [email protected] or from the chamber offices.

If you are interested in being a sponsor for the breakfast or want to register to attend, you can go to the chamber website or call 812-522-3681.