Local News Top Story 

Applications open for Jackson County ag scholarships

The Jackson County Chamber is now accepting applications for the Dick Moren Agribusiness Scholarships.

Two scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors from a Jackson County school who will pursue an agriculture-related degree starting this fall.

The Chamber hosts a breakfast for the scholarship winners, their families, area FFA members, farmers and Chamber members. This year’s breakfast is scheduled for 7 a.m. on March 8th at the Seymour High School Ag-Science Facility.

You can get a scholarship application on the chamber website at jacksoncochamber.com com, in e-mail from [email protected] or from the chamber offices.

If you are interested in being a sponsor for the breakfast or want to register to attend, you can go to the chamber website or call 812-522-3681.