Applications being taken for 2024 session of Columbus Public Safety Academy

Columbus is taking applications for the next session of its public safety academy.

According to Columbus police, the academy has been offered for almost 30 years and more than 1,000 residents have taken part.

The free 11-week course gives participants a look behind the scenes of public safety agencies in the city of Columbus and Bartholomew County. In previous classes, students have learned about the Columbus Police Department Bomb Squad, SWAT Team, Criminal Investigations, Narcotics/Vice Units, County Jail and K-9 Division. They have also fired weapons on the police gun range and used Columbus Fire Department equipment to cut open a wrecked vehicle and put out a fire correctly with a fire extinguisher.

This year’s academy will conclude with a scenario night where academy participants assume the role of a police officer and will be “dispatched” to simulated calls where their actions will dictate the outcome of the event.

The sessions begin on March 5th and will be from 6 to 9 p.m. in the evening. To take part you must be 18 and undergo a criminal background check.

You can find a link to sign up here: https://www.columbus.in.gov/police/info-documents/public-safety-academy/