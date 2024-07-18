Applications being accepted for August job readiness workshop

Applications are now open for the August sessions of the Bartholomew County Works job readiness program’s workshops.

Bartholomew County Works is committed to helping members improve their lives, gain full-time employment and achieve economic self-sufficiency. It provides resources in areas including transportation, finances and budget setting.

The day-long workshop series will start on Monday August 5th and run through Friday August 9th at Yes Cinema.

An orientation session will be held August 1st from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the morning.

To get more information on signing up, you can call Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center at 812-378-2638.