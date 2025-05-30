Apartment complex fires in Greenwood lead to arrest

A man is in custody, accused of starting multiple fires at apartment complexes in Greenwood yesterday morning.

The first fire started at 8:01 a.m. at Westminster Apartments, where several people were rescued from balconies. Minutes later, a fire broke out at Polo Run Apartments and was quickly controlled. Shortly after, a larger fire was reported at Auburn Place Apartments, which was also quickly extinguished. The apartment complexes are all within a mile of each other.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters from Franklin, Amity, and others were called to help Greenwood’s firefighters.

According to authorities, the fires were set intentionally.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say a 50-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

An investigation is underway.

Story courtesy of Network Indiana and TTWN Media Networks