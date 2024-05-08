Another round of severe weather possible today

The National Weather Service says we could be in for another wave of nasty storms today.

The agency is forecasting another round of severe thunderstorms with an enhanced risk along a line roughly cutting Bartholomew and Johnson counties in half. We can expect more 60 mph wind gusts of heavy rain. Heavy rain and localized flooding is also possible along with hail bigger than an inch across.

That weather is expected to roll through starting at about 4 p.m. this afternoon, with the severe weather threat lasting to early Thursday morning.