Annual Uncommon Cause fundraiser set for Aug. 5th

The Columbus Area Arts Council will be holding its Uncommon Cause fundraiser next week with a theme of “Flourising Through Art.”

The theme is meant to highlight the transforming power of art and how it fosters well-being. Attendees should dress in floral and blooming botanicals and there will be a best-dressed award for “Floral Fashion” and “Creative Costume.” The event will include a tribute to artist Peter Gethin Thomas and a live painting by Thomas.

There will also be a live auction, silent art auction, pop-up shop, live music, appetizers and a cash bar.

Uncommon Cause will be from 7 to 11 p.m. the evening of August 5th at Harrison Lake Country Club. Tickets are $150 per person and you can get more information or buy tickets at https://www.artsincolumbus.org/ucc