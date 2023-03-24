Annual dinner to support Bartholomew fair set for tonight

Tonight is the annual Community Dinner to support the Bartholomew County 4-H Fair.

Formerly known as the Rural-Urban Dinner, the event will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Bartholomew County REMC Family Arts Building at the fairgrounds.

Dinner will include pulled pork BBQ, chicken breast, baked beans, macaroni and cheese and homemade pies.

It will be followed by the auctioning off of sponsorships for the naming of various days of the fair, and of streets on the fairground.

The dinner is one of the biggest fundraisers for the fair. The dinner is a free will offering.

You can get more information online at bartholomewcountyfair.com or on the fair board Facebook page.