Amber Alert issued for missing Merrillville girl

Xeniyah Sanders. Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police.

Authorities have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a missing toddler, 7-month-old Xeniyah Sanders.

She is a black girl, 2 feet tall, 25 pounds, with black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing white shirt with a watermelon on the front and the words “Grandpa is one in a melon”, a diaper, and no shoes. Xeniyah was last seen at 5:35 this morning in Merrillville, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, Leandre Nutull, is a 35-year-old black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat and black jeans, and driving a silver 2006 Acura TL with Illinois license plates of CU62616.

Leandre Nutull. Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police.

If you have any information on the disappearance of Xeniyah Sanders you can contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0028 or call 911.