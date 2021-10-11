Amber Alert issued for missing Merrillville girl

Authorities have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a missing toddler, 7-month-old Xeniyah Sanders.

She is a black girl, 2 feet tall, 25 pounds, with black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing white shirt with a watermelon on the front and the words “Grandpa is one in a melon”, a diaper, and no shoes. Xeniyah was last seen at 5:35 this morning in Merrillville, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, Leandre Nutull, is a 35-year-old black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat and black jeans, and driving a silver 2006 Acura TL with Illinois license plates of CU62616.

If you have any information on the disappearance of Xeniyah Sanders you can contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0028 or call 911.