Amber Alert issued for missing Indianapolis infant

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert from Indianapolis, Indiana.

The victim, Jackson Shugars, is a 7 month old white male, 2 feet 1 inch tall, 15 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes, and last seen wearing a brown and blue onesie. Jackson was last seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 7:41 pm in Indianapolis, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect is a white female with a black and white jacket and black leggings and driving a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with Indiana in God We Trust plate TUN805

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.

Jackson Shugars. Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police