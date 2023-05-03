Local News Top Story 

Amber Alert issued for missing Indianapolis infant

John Clark

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert from Indianapolis, Indiana.

The victim, Jackson Shugars, is a 7 month old white male, 2 feet 1 inch tall, 15 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes, and last seen wearing a brown and blue onesie.  Jackson was last seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 7:41 pm in Indianapolis, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect is a white female with a black and white jacket and black leggings and driving a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with Indiana in God We Trust plate TUN805

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.

Jackson Shugars. Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police