Amber Alert issued for missing Indianapolis children

Indiana State Police have activated an Amber Alert as authorities search for three children taken from Indianapolis.

The victims are Dylan and Daiton Dempsey and Dalilah Sanders. They were last seen at 10 this morning in Indianapolis and are believed to be in extreme danger.

Police are looking for the suspect, 39-year-old Kevin Lemar Dempsey. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a red 2014 Ford Mustang Convertible with Indiana license plates KEVIN 5.

Dylan Dempsey is an 8-year-old black male, 4 feet 2 inches tall, 55 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white Champion T-shirt with gray basketball shorts.

Daiton Dempsey, is a 4 year old Black male, 3 feet 11 inches tall, 42 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a graphic T-shirt,

Dalilah Sanders, a 3 year old Black female, 2 feet 10 inches tall, 30 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6541 or 911.

