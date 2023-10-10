Alzheimer’s walk raises $43k for local care, education, support efforts

Sunday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised more than $43,000 according to organizers.

The Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association held this year’s walk Sunday starting at the Mill Race Park Amphitheater. The Walk is the largest event to raise awareness and funds for the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Sunday’s event raised $43,279 and counting.

According to the Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and there are more than 11 million family caregivers. In Indiana alone, there are 110,000 people living with the disease and 216,000 caregivers.

To get more information you can go to alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association Helpline at 800.272.3900.