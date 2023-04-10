Alzheimer’s group plans Bartholomew County forum

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter will be holding a community forum in Columbus next month to talk about the disease, other forms of dementia and the community’s needs.

Statistics show about 110,000 Hoosiers are living with Alzheimer’s disease, while another 216,000 family members and friends serve as their unpaid caregivers.

Natalie Sutton, executive director, of the chapter said no one should go through the journey alone and there are resources available to help. She said organizers want to hear directly from the community about how to best reach those affected and provide them with the support they need.

The forum will be held on Tuesday May 2nd at 2:30 p.m. at Mill Race Center. You are invited to learn about dementia, to share your experiences with the disease and discuss how organizations can better support those affected.

You are encouraged to register. You can find more information at alz.org/indiana/programs