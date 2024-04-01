AirPark campus hosting job fair Wednesday

The Columbus AirPark Campus at the Columbus Municipal Airport is holding a career fair Wednesday with more than 50 area employers.

According to IU Columbus, the career fair will feature jobs in business, construction, education, engineering, communications, hospitality, health care, human services, and technology. Employers will be searching for full time and part time employees.

This event is free and you are invited to attend. You should bring printed copies of your resume.

The career fair will be on Wednesday from 10:30 to 1 in the afternoon throughout the Columbus Learning Center at 4555 Central Avenue.