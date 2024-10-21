Air quality danger overnight due to stagnant air, smoke

State officials are warning that some people could find it hard to breathe tonight.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued a rare overnight air quality alert, saying that levels of fine particulates in the air tonight are expected to be in the unhealthy range from 8 tonight until 8 Tuesday morning.

According to the agency, this is a short-term, isolated event that should not exceed the normal 24-hour standard for particulates. IDEM says that the alert is due to a very stagnant mass of air if the area that could combine with any smoke such as residents burning leaves of fields, could lead to a build up of the airborne debris. All of central and east central Indiana is included in the advisory.

The fine particulates are composed of microscopic dust, soot, and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled. Those people at risk are particularly vulnerable after several days of high exposure or at risk shorter-term from a large smoke release.

You can get more information at smog watch dot IN dot gov.