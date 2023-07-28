Air quality alerts continue across Indiana

State officials say that today will continue to be smothering for some Hoosiers.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is declaring another Air Quality Action Day statewide with expected high ground ozone levels to continue to make it hard to breath for vulnerable people.

Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

To help improve air quality, instead of driving by yourself, you can walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation. You should avoid going through drive-throughs and if your vehicle is going to be idling for more than 30 seconds, shut it off. You should combine your errands into one trip and avoid refueling your vehicle or using gas-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m. in the evening.

The advisory is in effect until midnight tonight. You can get more information at SmogWatch.IN.gov.