Agribusiness scholarship deadline nears for Jackson County students

The deadline is approaching for Jackson County students interested in scholarships to study agribusiness.

The Jackson County Chamber is accepting applications for the Dick Moren Agribusiness Scholarships through February 23rd. Two scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors from a Jackson County school who will pursue an agriculture-related degree starting this fall.

You can get a scholarship application on the chamber website at jacksoncochamber.com, in e-mail from [email protected] or from the chamber offices.

The Chamber hosts a breakfast for the scholarship winners, their families, area FFA members, farmers and Chamber members. This year’s breakfast is scheduled for 7 a.m. on March 8th at the Seymour High School Ag-Science Facility.

If you are interested in being a sponsor for the breakfast or want to register to attend, you can go to the chamber website or call 812-522-3681.