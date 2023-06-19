AEI planning $5.5 million investment on Marr Road

A Columbus company is planning a $5.5 million investment in its plant on Marr Road.

According to documents filed with the city, Analytical Engineering Inc plans to make the investment in new equipment at its plant. Company officials say that the expansion will allow 47 jobs to be retained and 3 new jobs added in the next two years, with average wages of $27 an hour.

The company makes prototype engines, vehicles, components, engine-related systems and anaylytical measuring equipment. The company plans to upgrade several existing pieces of equipment and to replace those nearing the end of their useful life.

The company is seeking a tax abatement on the investment, which will allow the property taxes to be phased in over several years instead of the full price being paid at once. According to the city, the company last received a tax break in 2012 when they bought the then-vacant building and again in 2016 to buy more equipment. The city estimates that the newest abatement would save the company just under $300 thousand in property taxes over the 10-year life of the tax break.

Columbus City Council members are scheduled to consider the tax break request when they meet Tuesday night. Council meets at 6 p.m. in Columbus City Hall.

Graphic courtesy of Bartholomew County GIS system.