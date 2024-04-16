Advocates raise $75k to help children in court system

Advocates for Children say that their weekend SING! karaoke fundraiser generated more than $75,000 for the organization’s efforts to protect the interests of children in the court system.

Advocates for Children provides advocates for abused and neglected children. Last year, the organization served 498 of our community’s most vulnerable children. Nearly half of those children were younger than 5 and 76 percent were younger than 12.

About 300 people turned out for the rethemed event’s second year on Saturday and enjoyed live karaoke performances from five groups. The Carla and the T-Birds team were the winners after performing “Summer Nights” from the musical Grease. Carla was Carla Janikowski along with friends from Century 21 Breeden Realtors

Photo: Carla and the T-Birds. Photo courtesy of Advocates for Children.