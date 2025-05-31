Activities planned throughout June to celebrate Juneteenth locally

Juneteenth is on the way and local organizers are announcing a slate of events to be held in Columbus and Bartholomew County celebrating black history and culture.

Organizers say that the goal is “to promote community, culture and collaboration,” and to build on the momentum from Black History Month.

Upcoming events include:

An Author Reading and Book Signing at Viewpoint Books, highlighting Black authors and storytelling on June 6th.

Hair Love, an event celebrating natural hair and acceptance of all textures and styles will be on June 7th.

On June 14th will be a 5k Freedom Walk and on June 19th, there will be a ribbon cutting for the the Black Heritage Trail in Columbus, recognizing black owned businesses from the 19th and 20th centuries.

This year’s Juneteenth Calendar is sponsored by the African American Foundation of Bartholomew County, Cummins and Toyota Material Handling.

You can find the entire calendar and all the details at at Blackhistorycolumbus.com on Facebook at Black History Columbus and on Instagram @BlackHistoryColumbus.