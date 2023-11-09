Acid spill leads to evacuation of Columbus plant

Columbus Fire Department Press Release

An acid spill this morning led to a lengthy evacuation of Rightway Fasteners in Walesboro and traffic snarls nearby.

At approximately 9:40 am, Columbus Firefighters were dispatched to Rightway Fasteners Inc. 7945 South International Dr., for a report of a chemical spill inside the building. Firefighters arrived on the scene and were met by plant representatives who advised firefighters that an acid material, Picric Acid, had escaped its container and had begun to crystallize. According to plant officials, approximately 3 quarts of the substance were being stored in a chemical cabinet. Learning of the situation, Firefighters ordered the evacuation of the building. Rightway Fasteners representatives estimated that approximately 200 employees were in the facility at the time of the incident.

Picric acid is a flammable wet compound commonly used in the production of explosives , matches and electric batteries. It is also used to etch copper and used in the manufacturing of colored glass. Rightway representatives said that previously, the acid was used during quality testing processes but could not account for the last time it had been used for such processes.

As Picric Acid dehydrates, it crystallizes and creates an explosion hazard. Due to the explosive concerns, the Columbus Police Department Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team was requested at the scene. The EOD team conducted a reconnaissance of the acid, consulted with numerous hazardous materials and explosives disposal agencies and determined the best course of action would be to remove the acid from the facility and destroy the acid by a controlled fire at a neighboring vacant field. To prepare the burn site, a excavator was used to dig a hole approximately four feet deep by three feet wide. To provide additional fuel for the controlled burn, the EOD team used approximately 40 road flares as a fuel source. With the burn site in place, two bomb squad members entered the Righway Fasteners facility and placed the chemical storage cabinet on a wheeled cart and safely removed the cabinet from the building and relocated the cabinet to the burn site. The cabinet containing the Picric Acid was then lowered into the burn site when an ignition charge was attached to the flares. EOD technicians then remotely ignited the flares which consumed the materials within the storage cabinet. At the completion of the controlled burn of the acid, Rightway employees were permitted to return to the facility.

Columbus Fire Chief, Chief Andy Lay, said that the length of the operation was dictated by the level of caution and resources that were required to manage the incident. “ When dealing with a low-frequency high-risk situation involving a hazardous material that has a potential for explosion, it is imperative that we take each step with caution and bring all the resources to the table to get it right. That takes a large team and a lot of time.” said Chief Lay. Chief Lay went on to say that the safe outcome of the incident was attributed to the collaboration from all involved.

Midwest Environmental services, a mitigation contractor for Rightway Fasteners, told fire official that their role would include the collection of any unburned materials which will be contained and left on site. Midwest Environmental representatives said that samples of the material collected at the burn site will be sent for a lab analysis to ensure that no harmful materials remain on site. During the evacuation process, many Rightway Fastener employees left the building without personal effects, including vehicles key. Those individuals who did not have vehicle keys at the time of the evacuation remained on site until the incident concluded. The operation lasted approximately 5 hours.

Agencies that assisted during the incident included the Columbus Police Department, Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, Columbus Public Works, Salvation Army, Bartholomew County 911 Dispatch Center and Midwest Environmental Services. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department