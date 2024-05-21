Accelera unveils new zero-emissions tech at conference

Cummins Accelera brand unveiled new products including new versions of its hydrogen fuel cell engines, a high efficiency eAxle and next-generation batteries at a convention yesterday in Las Vegas.

According to the Columbus based engine manufacturer, Accelera showed off the projects at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo Monday. The company described the products as the next generation of cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of clean transportation.

Accelera is Cummins zero emissions business segment, started last year.