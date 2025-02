Accelera by Cummins to Assist BP’s Lingren Green Hydrogen Project in Germany

Accelera™ by Cummins, the zero-emissions business segment of Cummins Inc., will supply a 100-megawatt proton exchange membrane electrolyzer system for bp’s Lingen green hydrogen project in Germany. This project, which is bp’s largest hydrogen production plant to date, will utilize Accelera’s advanced HyLYZER® PEM electrolyzer technology.

The hydrogen-generation system set to power bp’s Lingen project will consist of 20 PEM HyLYZER®-1000 electrolyzer units — the largest electrolyzer system assembled by Accelera to date — and is being manufactured in Accelera’s new electrolyzer plant in Guadalajara, Spain. Once fully commissioned in 2027, the 100 MW electrolyzer system will produce up to 11,000 tons of green hydrogen per year.

