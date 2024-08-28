Abuse prevention group distributing Narcan to raise awareness

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County will be distributing Narcan in the community as part of Overdose Awareness Day activities.

According to the group, August 31st is recognized each year to remember those who have been lost to overdoses, those in recovery and to work towards preventing future tragedies.

Narcan, also known as naloxone, works to counteract the effects of opioid overdoses.

The group will be delivering Narcan to local businesses and organizations that register by calling (812) 418-8705. You can also pick up Narcan 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the ASAP offices on 13th Street in Columbus.