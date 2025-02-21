$750k grant to allow for Hope wastewater upgrades

The Town of Hope is receiving a $750,000 grant through the Indiana Community Development Block Grant program to help with wastewater system improvements.

Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced more than $9 million in grants Thursday for 14 communities.

The Hope grant comes under the wastewater/ Drinking Water Program where grants help protect resident and environmental health, reduce utility rates and improve rural infrastructure.

Hope’s grant will go toward upgrades to the town’s wastewater treatment plant. That will include installing a new force main at the Goshen Meadows Lift Station and addressing capacity issues at the Moravian Lift Station.

Funding for the grants comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is administered through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.