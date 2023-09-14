6th annual pickleball tourney to hit Columbus courts

Pickleballers in Columbus will have a chance to compete in the 6th annual Discover Columbus pickleball tournament starting Friday afternoon.

The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department and the Columbus Pickleball Club are co-hosting the tournament at the Burnett Tennis Courts and Donner Park Pickleball Courts.

Proceeds from the event will help grow and maintain pickleball facilities in Columbus.

The event is open to all ages and for skill levels 3.0 to 5.0. Senior events happening Friday only.

The tournament will begin with round-robin play, then move into a single elimination bracket .Matches will be live streamed on two courts Friday thru Sunday starting and can be watched on gamechanger.tv

You are invited to come, to cheer on the athletes and to enjoy food from food trucks.

The tournament will begin Friday at 5 p.m. and wrap up Sunday afternoon.