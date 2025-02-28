55 mph wind gusts expected today

You can expect some windy weather today.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a wind advisory from 10 a.m. this morning until 7 p.m. in the evening. Ongoing southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph will also include gusts of up to 55 mph.

You can expect the wind to blow around unsecured items you might have outside. Tree limbs will be blown down and emergency officials say there may be a few power outages.

If you have to be on the road, the strong winds will make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Authorities urge you to use extra caution on the road.