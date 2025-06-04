44th Annual Dr. Bud Charity Golf Scramble to be Held June 25th

The 44th Annual Dr. “Bud” Charity Golf Scramble will be held Wednesday, June 25th, at Shadowood Golf Course in Seymour. All proceeds from the annual scramble provide scholarships for nursing students from Jackson, Jennings, Scott, and Washington counties.

There are Morning and afternoon tee times available at 8am and 1:30pm.

For online registration and credit card payment as well as sponsorship opportunities, visit www.schneckmed.org/events.